SOS and AG warn of charity fraud before holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey kicked off International Charity Fraud Awareness week with a proclamation signing.

The group hopes to warn people of scammers before the holiday season when more people will be donating. The Secretary of State urges people to check the charity database to verify the organization. Attorney General Morrisey is also asking for those who believe they have found a fraudulent organization to contact his office.

The group was joined by Philanthropy-West Virginia and AARP-West Virginia who also signed the proclamation. All the organizations will spend this week raising awareness, including sending out tips to avoid fake charities.