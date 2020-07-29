‘My heart is broken for this family’: Elyria mayor says city mourns for lives lost in apparent murder-suicide

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Elyria Police Department is investigating after five people were found deceased in their home Wednesday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share this tragic news,” Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield said in a press release. “This has been a challenging year — to say the least. Never did we imagine having to share the news that we’ve lost one of Elyria’s families in this way.”

According to police, officers responded to a home on Willow Park Road at 8:11 a.m. for a well-being check of the residents.

During that time, police said it was discovered that the family was dead inside the home.

Sources told the FOX 8 I-TEAM the deaths of the individuals, who were all family members, appears to be a murder-suicide. The Lorain County Coroner’s Office will make the official ruling.

Elyria police said they are investigating after finding the family members deceased in their home Wednesday morning. I-TEAM sources said the victims include three children.

“Elyria mourns with their family and friends who woke to such tragic news. My heart is broken for this family in particular the children. I cannot imagine the pain those close to them must feel and we send our deepest condolences and are here to support them and any of our residents who need our help,” the mayor said.

The city reminds residents that there are many mental health organizations able to provide support during these difficult times. Here’s a list of a some organizations who can help:

A 24-Hour crisis hotline is available to victims of domestic violence through the Genesis House Domestic Violence Center of Lorain County, offering support and allowing victims to discuss their situation while remaining anonymous, if they so choose: 440-244-1853 or 440-323-3400 (Note: if you require immediate medical attention or your life is in jeopardy, please call 911)

The Nord Center 24/7 Emergency/Crisis Hotline: 1-800-888-6161 or 440-204-4222

Ohio Crisis Text Line: Text “4Hope” to 741741

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-888-6161

HELP: www.selfinjury.com

24/7 Emergency Crisis Hotline: 1-800-888-6161

More resources are available through the Lorain County Community Action Agency.

Meanwhile, the Elyria Police Detective Bureau and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate. Additional information will be released at a later date. The names of the deceased are not being released until family members are notified.

