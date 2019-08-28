South Charleston High School dismiss early due to ‘Strong Odor’

Kanawha County Schools says that South Charleston High School will be dismissing early on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, due to a strong odor in the building. The school will be dismissing at 9:30 a.m.

Brianna Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools, says that buses will run at that time. Other information is limited at this time and the cause of the smell has not been relaesed.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.