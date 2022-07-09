SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man was arrested Friday night for allegedly firing multiple shots off his back porch.

The South Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that around 7:45 p.m. they received reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of King Street in South Charleston.

Once SCPD arrived at the scene shots were still being fired from the suspect’s home. After ordering the shooter to stop firing, 42-year-old Adonis Simmons was taken into custody and arrested.

Police found a firearm in his home along with dozens of fired shells on his porch.

Simmons is being held at the South Central Regional Jail and is charged with wanton endangerment.