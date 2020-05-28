South Charleston man arrested in Raleigh County for sending sexual pictures to minor on Snapchat

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An investigation beginning in the summer of 2019 led to the arrest of a South Charleston man.

Christopher Malone, 27, is charged with soliciting a minor via computer. The arrest happened on May 26, 2020.

Malone is accused of sending nude pictures of himself to a 13-year-old girl using the social media platform Snapchat. Investigators said Malone also received nude pictures of the victim. This happened from June 1 to late July 2019. The two met on MeetMe.com before shifting to Snapchat.

Malone is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He was arraigned in front of Magistrate Tomi Peck who assigned a bond of $50,000.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories