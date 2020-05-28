BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An investigation beginning in the summer of 2019 led to the arrest of a South Charleston man.
Christopher Malone, 27, is charged with soliciting a minor via computer. The arrest happened on May 26, 2020.
Malone is accused of sending nude pictures of himself to a 13-year-old girl using the social media platform Snapchat. Investigators said Malone also received nude pictures of the victim. This happened from June 1 to late July 2019. The two met on MeetMe.com before shifting to Snapchat.
Malone is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He was arraigned in front of Magistrate Tomi Peck who assigned a bond of $50,000.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Domestic violence suspect stabbed K-9 before officers fatally shot him, police say
- South Charleston man arrested in Raleigh County for sending sexual pictures to minor on Snapchat
- Huntington, Cabell County police departments address viral videos
- Little by little youth basketball leagues make a comeback
- Nationwide to layoff 250 employees, furlough 350 others; 100 affected in central Ohio
- More KY State Parks set to reopen; Governor says state reaches decline in daily new cases
- Customers excited to see several Capitol Street businesses back open
- More COVID-19 testing coming to all West Virginia jails and prisons
- Kanawha County lunch program plans to feed thousands this summer
- Positive COVID-19 cases in Randolph County continue to increase