South Point “Band of Gold” makes school history

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) – It takes years to build a music program and even longer to get it to award-winning status. Students at South Point High School are celebrating because their Marching Band of Gold made history this past weekend.

Eric Daniels is a senior and has been in the marching band since he was in eighth grade. He says when he plays he puts everything he has inside him right out onto the field for everyone to see.

“It’s a little daunting, but it’s also exciting,” Daniels said.

But these champions weren’t made in the gym, they were made in band class. Sam Caskey is also a senior. She’s a member of the color guard and she explains how being in the band has changed her.

“I cannot think of anywhere else I’d rather be,” Caskey said.

While some students spent their summer care-free, Daniels, Caskey, and their bandmates spent it at school practicing for competition.

“We’re out there for nine hours a day, five days a week, doing whatever we can for the show,” Caskey said.

She’s talking about the show the band did at a recent competition. With only 60 band members, the South Point High School Marching Band of Gold did something that’s a first in the school’s history. They were named Class A champions in the “Bands of America” competition.

Band Director David Edwards says the students in the previous Band of Gold paved the way for these band members to be able to hold their own against schools from Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio.

“It was an emotional, teary-eyed moment,” Edward said.

“That was wild,” Caskey said. “All of us, I mean, there were tears.”

A night of glory and the road to get there filled with moments to last a lifetime.

“It helped me develop a really good work ethic with practicing for so long,” Daniels said.

“Being on that field is one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” Caskey said.

Champions both on and off the field, looking forward to that next performance.

“I feel like I’ve completed my goal here,” Daniels said.

The band also got first in musical performance, visual performance and overall general effect.