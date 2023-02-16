LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A South Point, Ohio, man has been sentenced to 11-16 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose on June 29, 2022.

According to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury found Brian K. Pickerman guilty of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking in drugs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities say Judge Andrew Ballard accepted the state’s recommendation at a sentencing hearing held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and sentenced Pinkerman to the maximum sentence.

Judge Ballard said, “Everyone in our community is adversely affected by substance use disorders. My office works to connect anyone suffering from the disorder to treatment and recognizes we must also hold those accountable who sell this poison in our community.”