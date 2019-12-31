Southern Ohio sees high water after weekend rain

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WOWK) – When the Mighty Ohio’s tributaries and creek begin to rise, dispatchers with Gallia County 911 are ready. On Monday, they joined Jackson, Athens, Meigs, Lawrence, and Vinton Counties, tracking down the high water areas and letting folks know where not to go.

Sherry Daines in the director for Gallia County 911 and the Gallia County Emergency Management Agency. She says in her years of being a dispatcher, high water calls are considered serious.

“It’s scary as a dispatcher taking those calls because you can’t see what that person is going through,” Daines said.

Whether road closure notifications come from weather services, the state, or if someone local reaches out on social media, Daines says they have a dedicated person to keep up with all of it. There were multiple areas of the aforementioned counties that saw more than two inches of rain over the weekend.

“Never drive through the water,” Daines said. “That’s my personal belief there. Never drive through it. If you see standing water on the road that is covering the road, don’t drive through it.”

The low-lying areas of Southern Ohio are high on the priority list for Daines and her dispatchers.

