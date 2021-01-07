Southern snow storm to briefly graze the southern most parts of WV and KY early Friday

(WOWK) – A few people in the WOWK viewing area now look to see snow fly, but very few will likely see the snow stick in the TV signal region. Southern-most West Virginia and far southeast Kentucky will likely see some snow, but not a large amount.

Predictor snowfall output for Friday morning through early evening

A storm system is set to develop to the west and travel just south of the 13 News area late Thursday into Friday morning. Snow may fall as far north as I-64 according to the latest weather models (as of Wednesday evening) but the sticking snow appears to fall farther south where there will be more moisture in the clouds for a longer period of time.

Predictor weather model output for 12:45 a.m. Friday

Predictor weather model output for 7:20 a.m. Friday

ECMWF “European model” output for 1 a.m. Friday

Overall, travel in southern West Virginia and in areas from Pikeville to the south should see some impact from the snow if the system stays on track, but the bulk of the area roads won’t see much impact.

The next storm system comes along Monday with a fairly similar look. An area of low pressure slides to the south of our area but snow can fall and stick along the higher terrain areas of the Appalachians.

Predictor GFS model output for Monday at 5:40 p.m. showing wet snow to a mix across the mountains of WV and KY

It’s too early to know exactly how much snow will fall on Monday. The Friday storm track can still change over time but once again, even if snow flies briefly early Friday in the lowlands, the majority of the WOWK viewing area does not appear to have to deal with snow that impedes travel. Call it something to look at and talk about but, for most of us, not much to deal with.

Storm track appears south of the WOWK area

