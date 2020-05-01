Charleston Community Gardens looking for a few green thumbs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) If you live in Charleston and don’t have room for a garden at home you could reserve a plot at a community garden on the east end. It is an idea organizers are hoping will catch on throughout the state.

The garden is in a lot just off Nancy Street right beside Laidley Field. It is attached to the East End Community Park.

There are twenty raised beds that are available on a first-come first-served basis. All you have to do is complete a basic contract. Charleston City Council Member Keeley Steele is a leader on the project. She said the community needs this now more than ever.

“I think where we are right now I can’t imagine a better way to get some therapy than to get your hands in the dirt and do a little gardening and get some vegetables or herbs out of it as well,” she said.

The community garden will provide a space to expand urban agriculture within the city and allow those in the community to grow healthy food and learn about crops and soil health.



Capitol Conservation District Chairman Terry Hudson said the conservation district will also use the space for educational seminars and classes related to urban food production, pollinator habitats, and fruit tree care.

Partners on the project include the Capitol Conservation District, the City of Charleston, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, and the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Those who are interested in reserving space in a raised bed should email Charleston City Council member Keeley Steele at keeleysteele@gmail.com. She will send you a copy of the contract.

