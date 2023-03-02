(WOWK) Charleston, WV – West Virginia International Yeager Airport sent out a notice Thursday morning that the airport has been notified by Spirit Airlines that they will end their service from CRW on May 4, 2023.

The airline will issue a notice of cancellation to all ticketed passengers who have booked flights after May 4, 2023. Spirit Airlines is advising customers to contact the airline directly for assistance by visiting their website or by calling 855-728-3555.

WVIYA said, “CRW is very thankful to Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, our Congressional delegation, and the Kanawha County Commission for their assistance obtaining the Small Community Air Service Development (SCASD) Grant that provided the minimum revenue guarantee (MRG), which attracted Spirit to our market.”

West Virginia International Yeager Airport will continue to actively pursue other air service providers to resume flights to Orlando International Airport (MCO), Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), and other additional routes to our region.