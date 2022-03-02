(WOWK) — A little rain is set to slide across the region mainly during the overnight hours as we cross from Wednesday into Thursday. The key word is “little.”

Predictor model output for early Thursday morning

One reason the rain is expected to be light is the dry air already in place. Some of that rain will dry out before it reaches the surface.

The rain exits not long after sunrise on Thursday and we remain dry until some time early Sunday. The focus for the rain Sunday will be along and north of I-64.

Predictor model output for Sunday morning

On Monday afternoon, a new cold front will drive showers and possibly thunderstorms across the region from west to east. Cooler temperatures will be seen at that point.

Predictor model output for Monday afternoon

Rainfall is not expected to be too heavy over the next several days. Higher amounts are anticipated in the northern side of our region.

Predictor model output for rain between Wednesday March 2 and Tuesday March 8, 2022

Temperatures will also be incredibly warm for this time of year until the cold front passes the area on Monday.

Stay ahead of constant weather changes by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.