St. Albans High School Dance to host Dancing with the Stars Fundraiser

ST. ALBANS, W. Va. (WOWK) — Students and teachers at St. Albans High School are lacing up their dancing shoes and practicing their moves as part of the first ever SAHS Dancing with the Stars.

The fundraiser will be their unique twist on Dancing with the Stars. In the SAHS edition, high school teachers are being paired up with local dancers from the area.

“I mean they are doing lifts and flips and they are really going all out,” explained SAHS teacher and event organizer, Amy Trent. “I am so excited, I can’t wait to see them take the stage. They are really taking this seriously.”

The teams will compete to win the “Mirrorball” trophy. Trent said that the audience will be able to cast their votes during the event. There will also be a panel of “celebrity judges.”

The event will take place on Sunday, December 15th at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. They can be purchased through a link online or at the door.

All funds raised for the event go toward helping the dance classes get new equipment.