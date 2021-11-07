St. Albans honors veterans in annual parade

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Saturday, the city of St. Albans held their annual veterans parade in honor of the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives fighting for our country’s freedom.

“Some people have given their all. The saying is, some gave all, all gave us,” said Dale Withrow, Committee Chairman of St. Albans Veterans Parade.

Vietnam veteran, Charlie McCormick says this parade helps him honor his comrades who did not make it home for war.

“When we come home from Vietnam, you come home and you’re home. You know, they won nothing. I appreciate all of the veterans and what they do now. Like I said, I had a lot of buddies that didn’t make it back and I’m just one of the fortunate few that did,” said McCormick.

Like Charlie, those who have served often come home with trauma and can develop mental illness. This parade brings together the community and outreach programs like the V.F.W. Auxiliary to support veterans struggling.

“A lot of people don’t realize what went on over there. You know, we don’t talk about it that much. It’s stuff that’s in your head, but you just don’t go out and tell everybody. It’s just one of those things,” said McCormick.

The recognition of these veterans does not go unnoticed.

“People have to understand, a lot of us have PTSD and stuff like that. I got it, so I know what it’s like. So people have to recognize more of the people that have all this,” said McCormick.

Veterans, first responders, and community members all marched together side by side. Dale Withrow says this is a small way the community tries to payback those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“This is just one little thing that we can do to try to pay them back and show them how we appreciate what they’ve done,” said Withrow.

If you’re a veteran or know someone seeking help, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line or find your local Veterans Affairs.

