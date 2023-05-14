St. Albans mom Tanya Eads is the 2023 third place winner of the national Supermom contest. Above, she is pictured with her six children.

A St. Albans mom won a third place spot in the national super mom 2023 contest on Friday.

Tanya Eads is a mom of six kids, three of them biologically, and three of them are what she calls her ‘bonus kids.’

Eads said watching each of her kids become their own unique person is one of her favorite parts of being a mom.

“I want to show them that no matter what, just give it your one hundred percent and try to keep them on the right path,” Eads said.

Eads said she decided to go back to college in 2019 online, and she graduated in 2020 as a National Registered Certified Coding Specialist, making the Dean’s List and Honor’s Society.

Now, she devotes her time to supporting her four teenagers and two younger children.

Eads said she hopes to encourage her kids to always fight through difficult times and never give up in life.

“It’s amazing being their mom. It’s hard each day. You’ve got six different personalities, and you’ve got to figure out which one is going to be how each day,” Eads said. “Having six different personalities, all of them clash. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”