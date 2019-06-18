St. Albans Teen and Father Go Viral

A St. Albans teen and her father are sending social media in a frenzy.

14-year-old Autumn Gillespie and her father Randy performed the song “Shallow” from the movie “A Star Is Born” in their living room one night and posted the video on Facebook.

Over night, the video had over one million views. Now, nearly three months later, the video has sixty million views.

“When the numbers started climbing, I was like okay this is real… this is really happening” said Autumn.

The duo began singing together in church, never thinking Autumn’s career would take off the way it did.

They have made trips to Nashville to meet with music executives and to produce some of Autumn’s new singles.

She recently released her first single “Only One” co-written with Grammy nominated artist Christian Davis and has more songs on the way.

You can keep up with Autumn on her social media on Facebook (@AutumnGwvsinger), Instagram (@AutiMusic), and YouTube (@AutiG).

