State and local officials declare flooding emergency in Fayette County

by: Joey Stipek,

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice and the Fayette County Commission have declared a state of emergency for parts of Fayette County from Sunday’s flooding.

The state of emergency is for the areas of Oak Hill, Minden, Scarbro and Whipple.

High water has closed several roads and at one bridge washed out in the county, according to dispatchers.

A shelter has been open at Warm Hands from Warm Heart on Main Street in Oak Hill, for those displaced by the flooding. 

If drivers come across areas of high water, turn around and seek a detour.

If your home has damage from Sunday’s flood, call 304-574-1610 ext 1.

