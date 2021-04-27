State celebrates anniversary of WV Human Rights Act

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Discrimination in housing is a very real problem and can happen to anyone based on race, religion or even sexual orientation.

Today marks the 60th anniversary of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, while April is Fair Housing Month. To commemorate, the West Virginia Human Rights Commission presented a virtual celebration today, April 27, 2021, highlighting the progress that has been made in the last 60 years while also touching on improvements still needed.

“Together we, and therefore all, West Virginians have access to tools and the law to investigate, remedy, prevent and hopefully eradicate housing discrimination.,” said Tony Spenia, interim executive director for the Human Rights Commission

The agency says their efforts to eliminate unlawful discrimination in West Virginia workplaces or public accommodations and in housing opportunities are ongoing.

The West Virginia Human Rights Commission was created through the 1961 West Virginia Human Rights Act. The Act states the commission’s goal is to “encourage and endeavor to bring about mutual understanding and respect among all racial, religious and ethnic groups within the state and strive to eliminate all discrimination in employment and places of public accommodation.”