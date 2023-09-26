CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office is holding a contest that will give up to $50,000 to blue-collar workers in West Virginia.

According to a press release from State Treasurer Riley Moore’s office, the contest aims to reward skilled workers who are proud to work in West Virginia. Up to 20 people who enter will get $2,000, and one grand prize winner will receive an additional $10,000.

To be eligible to enter, workers must:

Be 18 years or older and a legal West Virginia resident. Be currently enrolled in or have completed one of the following programs: 1.) community and technical school; 2.) Advanced Career Education Center (ACE); 3.) License 35 school; 4.) state or federally approved apprenticeship; 5.) high school technical education; or 6.) a licensure or certification program approved as a qualifying profession by the Jumpstart Savings Program Governing Board. Agree to the rules of the contest.

To enter, workers must submit the following items to the contest web page:

Provide a name and contact information. In 250 words or less, answer the question, “What makes YOU proud to be a West Virginia skilled worker?” Submit an original picture that best captures why they are proud of being a West Virginia skilled worker.

If someone is selected as a winner, they will receive the winnings as a deposit into a Jumpstart Savings Account, which can be used to pay for items like tools, equipment, supplies and other business costs.

Treasurer Moore announces the contest at BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center in South Charleston on Sept. 26 , 2023 (Courtesy: State Treasurer’s office)

“We hope this contest helps display the pride West Virginians have in our skilled workforce, and in turn encourage more people to join it,” Treasurer Moore said in the release. “These are great-paying jobs that will be in high demand for many years to come, so we want to do everything we can to inspire people to enter these trades.”

Eligible workers can apply at this link. The deadline to enter is the end of the day on Dec. 31, 2023.