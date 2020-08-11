State Fair of WV and First Energy canned food drive will go on this year

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — An annual effort to provide food for the less fortunate will still take place.

The State Fair of West Virginia and First Energy announced their Eighth Annual Canned Food Drive.

“With the current state of our nation, we believe this canned food drive is more important than it has ever been,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “Through our partnership with First Energy, we’ve collected over 100,000 pounds of food to give back to our community, and we hope to continue to add to that number this year.”

While the 2020 State Fair was canceled, the food drive will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. It is being done in conjunction with the “Taste of the Fair” event which is located in the midway of the State Fairgrounds.

“Even though we are unable to host our usual canned food drive this year, First Energy is committed to giving back to our community,” First Energy’s John Norman said. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, so we are happy to be able to contribute in some way.”

Non-perishable food items can be brought to the carnival midway form 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2020. All food will be donated to local food banks. Those food banks wishing to benefit from the drive may call the fair office at 304-645-1090. Pick up will be scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories