State Farm is matching donations to American Red Cross to help those in need

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – State Farm is running a campaign this week to match donations dollar-for-dollar to the Red Cross up to $100,000. The company feels like this is the best time to run the campaign due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Cross specializes in giving relief and aid to people who have been affected by home fires or other natural disasters, no matter how big or small. The executive director of the local Red Cross chapter, Jason Keeling, said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way people live, the number of emergencies that he’s responded to has gone unchanged.

“In the state, there have been approximately 1,000 disasters that we’ve responded to over the last year. The majority of those have been home fires. And we still are responding to make sure those immediate needs are met,” Keeling said.

State Farm has already surpassed its $100,000 match limit but is still accepting donations. The campaign will run through Friday, January 15. For those interested in making a donation, click here.