PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Fire Marshals said in their investigation of the Scott Depot apartment fire that lightning struck the building around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and burned the shingles on the roof of the building.

Officials with the fire marshal’s office said during a press conference on Monday, July 10, that this allowed the fire to travel quickly and spread throughout multiple apartment units.

Twelve apartments had fire damage alone, but the entire building will be closed off for the time being because of safety hazards. The fire started after lighting struck the roof of the building on Sunday morning, July 9, after 3 a.m, according to the fire marshal’s office.

“What we figured out that happened is when the lightning struck, it also struck the fire alarms system and disable led it. So basically, you had the perfect storm. It took the fire alarm system out and started the fire,” Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said.

Baltic said the apartment management is working with builders and insurance to start the reconstruction process. While each individual apartment had smoke detectors, the lightning damaged the main alarm system, which Baltic said is why no alarms went off.

More than 36 hours after the fire, victims of the fire are left without their clothes, electronics, sentimental belongings and more. Many of them said it has been a hectic day and a half as they adjust to their new reality, but many said it has been difficult to process it all.

“Items and furniture and work computers were lost. I know a girl who works from home, and she lost some stuff. It’s stressful,” said one woman who lost many of her belongings in the fire.

“Here we are rushing around crying, mad, aggravated, scared, all of the emotions. All the emotions,” said William Carver, a victim in the fire who was out of town when it happened. “We finally got off of work, which is in Weston, like 2.5 hours away, rushing home just so we can see what has happened and process it.”

More than two dozen people are now homeless and don’t know what’s next.

“We’re just confused. We would just like to have some answers. Naturally with need help, we’re accepting of any help, but answers is what we really want,” Carver said.

The Wingate hotel in Hurricane is partnering with affected people and is offering them discounted stays for however long they need. General Manager Michael Moses said whether it’s one month or three months, they want to help.

“We are truly taking it day by day, and at the end of each day, we’ll hope for an update, and we’ll just go from there,” Moses said.

For the people who are now homeless, they said they want answers about what’s next from the Devonshire apartment management “Wexford Village.” Some of them said they still have personal belongings inside the building that they don’t have access to.

“We understand material things are one thing and they can be replaced, but simply we cannot replace them. There’s really not a way to replace all that. We need answers. We’ve been asking questions and getting ‘no,’” Carver said.

The Wexford Village apartment management sent out a statement saying that they were sorry to all those who lost their homes, and they said they will have more information in the coming days for affected tenants.

Management also stated that because the fire alarm did not work the night that the fire happened, every building on site was inspected. Some buildings did not pass inspection after the fire, and they are currently on what the Fire Marshals call “fire watch” to prevent any possible fires and to keep people safe.