West Virginia State Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, it happened shortly after midnight. The pedestrian was walking on State Route 3 in the Griffith area. The driver fled the scene and State Police have not released a suspect description.

This is the second fatal car accident in Lincoln County in less than 24 hours. A deadly crash happened in the Hamlin area Monday afternoon.