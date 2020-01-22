State Superintendent of Schools to recommend leaving social studies credit requirements the same

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A proposal to reduce the requirements for social studies credits in West Virginia sparked controversy and an outcry from the public and teachers. Now state education leaders say their voices have been heard.

“I think social studies and history are very important,” said Elizabeth Fraser from Charleston, WV. She has been keeping up on the West Virginia Board of Education’s Policy 2510 currently out for public comment. The changes are intended to allow more flexibility when it comes to high school graduation credits. The part that stuck out to Fraser the most was the plan to reduce the number of required social studies credits from four to three.

“There’s the old adage if you don’t know your history you are bound to repeat it and if you don’t teach social studies how do kids know how to be good citizens,” Fraser said.

So far during the public comment period hundreds of people have expressed similar concerns.

According to the West Virginia Board of Education the majority of the comments received are centered around proposed changes to the social studies credits. They said the level of response is a reflection of the importance of this issue. In a statement released this week State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine said he plans to recommend to the West Virginia Board of Education to keep the number of social studies credits for graduation at four.

The public comment period is officially open until January 24.

If you would like to provide feedback you can do so here.