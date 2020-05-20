State to investigate Fayette County water service

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Public Service Commission has opened an investigation into the quality of water service of a public service district.

The water service was provided by the Paige-Kincaid Public Service District. Page-Kincaid serves approximately 639 water customers in Fayette County.

“Over the past year, the Commission has received many formal complaints and a petition signed by approximately 400 residents complaining about poor water service and the high rates of Page-Kincaid. Many of those residents specifically requested the water system be taken over by a responsible utility,” said Charlotte R. Lane, chairwoman for the Public Service Commission. “The Commission had been promised that these problems were being resolved. However, now that the entire water system is under a boil water advisory for an unspecified duration, it is clearly a situation that requires the commission’s immediate action.”

Page-Kincaid applied for a certificate to rehabilitate its water treatment plant in Fayette County at an estimated cost of $3.35 million.

West Virginia American Water intervened in that case and was interested in a different arrangement.

The arrangement sought American Water developing a wholesale purchased water agreement or the purchase of Page-Kincaid.

The commission granted Page-Kincaid’s request to withdraw their application based on the parties agreeing to discuss alternative methods.

At the time, the commission stressed achieving a solution. Later, Page-Kincaid took the position that it would only consider a proposal from American Water to buy both the water and sewer systems.

Discussions broke down between the parties after Paige-Kincaid refused to provide information requested by American Water regarding the sewer system.

American Water has been named a respondent in the investigation. A status conference will take place at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Public Service Commission main hearing room in Charleston, WV.

More information may be obtained from the Public Service Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Information can be obtained by referencing Case No. 20-0397-PWD-GI.

