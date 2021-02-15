‘Stay, rebuild, succeed’: WV Democrats lay out legislative priorities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — ‘Stay, rebuild succeed,’ that’s how West Virginia’s democratic caucus summed up their priorities Monday.

House Minority leader Doug Skaff, (D) Kanawha, was joined by other house and senate democrats to announce their 2021 agenda.

“When you’re in the majority, you get to set the agenda, you get to set what legislation we see first and coincidence or not we’ve seen some awful pieces of legislation come through that do not help the average West Virginian,” he said.

Republicans are considering the elimination of the state income tax and reducing occupational licensing requirements in an effort to attract people and businesses to the Mountain State.

Democrats say that’s the wrong approach that it will hurt West Virginians more than it will help them.

“You’re shifting the focus from your left pocket to your right pocket, you’re going to pay less from one but you’re going to pay more out of the other,” said Skaff.

Instead, they say, they want to help those who are already here stay — especially young people.

“Not only are they not staying, they’re not participating in our economy — and what do I mean by that? They’re not buying cars, they’re not buying homes, they’re not being that driving force we need,” said Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio.

Del. Fluharty is a recipient of the West Virginia Promise Scholarship, which is seeing less applicants.

He says young people need incentives.

“And that’s not happening when they’re coming out of school devastated with student loans, we have one of the highest student loan default rates in the entire country,” he said.

Minority leaders say they’re also thinking of ways they can reduce student loan debt for West Virginians who remain in-state, invigorate coal communities and offer more incentives to nurses.