Stonewall Jackson statue to stay at Harrison County Court House

CLARKSBURG, WV — The Harrison County Commission has again decided against removing the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson from courthouse property.

A motion by Commissioner David Hinkle to relocate the statue received no second from fellow commissioners Patsy Trecost or Ron Watson. The motion came after more than an hour of discussion as roughly a dozen community members offered public comment.

The discussion was heated with speakers raising their voices at commissioners. West Virginia Black Heritage Festival board chairman James Griffin was interrupted several times by people who were joining the meeting by Zoom.

The decision follows a 2-1 vote in June to keep the statue in its place in downtown Clarksburg.

