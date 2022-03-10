(WOWK) — Drivers who plan to go out early Saturday should prepare for slick to hazardous travel. The WOWK-TV viewing area has been added to a Winter Storm Watch. Click here for county-by-county details.

Road conditions will swing wildly from Friday to Saturday and snow will take a while to stick but it will, and there will be accumulation on the roads by Saturday morning.

SNOW Q & A:

When will the snow move in? After midnight Friday.

How much? Generally 3″-6″ across the WOWK area as of this writing Thursday. More in the WV Mountains and more where “banding” might take place. (That can pop up nearly anywhere depending on a lot of factors – look for the darker narrow stripes on radar once this gets going).

How long will it last? The heavy snow tapers off before noon. Squalls and passing snow showers until sunset.

How will the roads be where I live? At sunrise Saturday we expect all the roads to be pretty slick not because of road temp but because the RATE of snowfall will be strong meaning even plows will have some issues keeping up for a few hours before sunrise. If you can wait till afternoon, the roads will be much better.

Didn’t you guys say a lot of this will melt? Yes. That’s why you can see lots of models with 6-7-8 inches of snow but we are cutting a few inches off due to rain before the snow and also really warm ground thanks to a warm day Friday.

When will it melt? Some will melt Sunday but Monday should be the day it’s all gone and then we have another spring-like week. By 7am Saturday most of the snow will have already moved across Ohio and Kentucky and will cross ALL of WV. So if the question is, “will it hit my area?” the answer is: YES!

Once again this is not the biggest storm, not a wipeout, not the Storm of the Century, it’s just really inconvenient if you need to get anywhere early Saturday. We suggest travel Friday or wait it out until roads improve later Saturday.

A reminder that there will be a sharp re-freeze Saturday night and anything that is wet will be frozen over solid by Sunday morning with temperatures in the teens and in some areas in the single digits.

Predictor model output for temperatures Sunday morning

Stay ahead of the situation by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can find it at the link directly below.