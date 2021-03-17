Storms move in tonight with severe storms possible on Thursday

WOWK – Severe thunderstorms are possible across our region as Thursday’s weather ingredients start to come together. All hazards are on the table but limited in some of the categories.

Storms are going wild across the deep south today with a significant tornado outbreak across parts of Mississippi and Alabama. That same storm system will eventually work its way to the north and east. It will cross our area through the day on Thursday. A “High Risk” for severe weather has been issued for the deep south, which is the first time since 2012. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK is also monitoring for some strong storms during the day on Thursday for our region.

For the month of March, the severe threat is highest since 2012.

Rain showers and some thunder will pass through the region Wednesday evening and night. After midnight, and especially between 4am and 8am, the storms will be strongest with some gusty winds expected.

The very heavy rain will lead to some areas of flash flooding possible in some of the lowest spots in the road. There will be some gusty winds that will be possible with part of the storm before the sun comes up as well on Thursday.

The atmosphere will destabilize on Thursday midday and into the early afternoon. This will allow storms to pop up and become severe during the afternoon. Hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and a brief but isolated tornado will be possible in the afternoon storms that pop up.

We are under the gun for some spotty areas of severe weather during Thursday afternoon but the strongest storms with a much bigger threat for tornadoes will be across the Carolinas.

Severe threats exist in our region but it’s highest across the Carolinas and Georgia.

Heavy rain will lead to some creek and stream rises, and along the Ohio River in the next few days. We are not expecting large river flooding like what we saw a couple of weeks ago.