(WOWK) — The long 4th of July weekend is upon us and while the weather may not fully cooperate, it’s also not a total washout.

Friday should features some spotty storm cells that pop any time from about mid day until early evening. These storm cells should be very scattered so if you’re at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, you may encounter a brief downpour, but things should dry out in time for the main concert late evening. These appear to be the kind of storm cells that would cause you to need a 30 to 60 minute break indoors before resuming outdoor activities.

On Saturday, more scattered storms will come into play for areas mainly south of Route U.S. 33 in the middle portion of the day with those storms moving south in the afternoon. If you encounter of these showers or storms this would appear to be more like an hour delay on outdoor plans before heading back out.

Sunday’s forecast features only a small chance for a few scattered showers and storms in the southern and eastern parts of the viewing area with even smaller chances for storms on Monday which is the 4th of July.

Temperatures will run near normal or a few degrees above with high humidity values and the heat index will easily feel several degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

