HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – A busy morning today for Huntington fire fighters as they battled 3 different fires in the period of around 6 hours.

Cabell County Dispatch tells us the first fire broke out at an abandoned home just after midnight. It took crews several hours to battle the flames along the 100 block of Davis Street. No one was injured. Huntington Police are investigating the fire as arson.

The second fire broke out along 9th avenue around 2:00 a.m. Dispatch says it was a small porch fire.

Crews battled the third fire at a home for several hours. It ignited along Charleston Avenue around 3:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was inside.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on this developing story.