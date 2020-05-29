UPDATE 3:00 p.m. Friday – A severe thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for parts of Nicholas County until 3:30 p.m. Take shelter from the west end of the county up to Summersville and the Summersville Lake area. Wind and hail issues quite possible.
CHARLESTON, WV – (WOWK) — Afternoon thunderstorms are developing in the region ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms could reach severe limits late Friday afternoon.
Despite morning rain, there’s a lot of humidity and a strong southerly breeze in the area. These ingredients along with an approaching cold front and temperatures in the 80s can lead to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.
The main risk with storms today will be the chance for potential damaging wind gusts.
While the storms should be moving fairly quickly through the region, we cannot rule out the possibility of spotty street flooding if repetitive storms roll over the same area.
The StormTracker 13 Vipir real-time radar is available any time here: www.wowktv.com/radar.
Anytime there are advisories, watches or warnings you’ll find them here: www.wowktv.com/Weather/weather-alerts
Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- More flights to resume at Yeager Airport this summer
- Number of registered voters in WV rises since 2016
- LIVE NOW: CDC now projects more than 123,000 coronavirus deaths in US by mid-June
- President Trump holds news conference in the Rose Garden
- Strong storms possible to wrap up the work week
- Low-contact youth sports practices to begin in early June in WV
- Huttonsville Correctional Center COVID-19 cases increase; free testing sites planned in Randolph County
- Gov. DeWine addresses George Floyd’s death, Columbus protests
- Fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder in George Floyd’s death
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 34,566 cases, 2,131 deaths