Strong storms possible to wrap up the work week

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. Friday – A severe thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for parts of Nicholas County until 3:30 p.m. Take shelter from the west end of the county up to Summersville and the Summersville Lake area. Wind and hail issues quite possible.

Severe storm west of Summersville at 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV – (WOWK) — Afternoon thunderstorms are developing in the region ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms could reach severe limits late Friday afternoon.

Despite morning rain, there’s a lot of humidity and a strong southerly breeze in the area. These ingredients along with an approaching cold front and temperatures in the 80s can lead to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

The main risk with storms today will be the chance for potential damaging wind gusts.

While the storms should be moving fairly quickly through the region, we cannot rule out the possibility of spotty street flooding if repetitive storms roll over the same area.

2:00PM Friday

