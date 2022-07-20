(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are possible overnight, developing late and moving out very fast before the morning commute Thursday. Much of the region is in the slight risk category for severe storms which is the 2nd out of 5 categories of severe storm risk.

Severe storm risk outlook for Wednesday night

Check out the slideshow below for an idea of timing and placement of storms from our Predictor model output.

The top risk from the anticipated storms would be strong to severe winds. Hail is a small consideration while tornado risks are not expected to be a problem. There could be localized street flooding if cells repeat over the same areas.

Severe weather risk

After this round of storms, the focus will be heat. Highs jump back into the 90s for days before we see things turn soggy next week.

