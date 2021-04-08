Strong storms will move through today and into the evening

(WOWK) – We’re monitoring a storm system that is building and will pass through the area this afternoon. Some of the strongest storms will be around the sunrise time frame.

The biggest threats with these storms will be gusty winds, some hail and frequent lightning. You can thank the heat today and some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico…combined with a cold front, that spells thunder!

Here’s a look at the timeline with our slideshow of Predictor.

Here’s a look at VIPIR Lightning Predictor. We see the strongest storms around the West Virginia and Kentucky border during this time.

Hail will also be a threat this afternoon and evening before and during sunset.

We’ll track these storms as the afternoon and evening progresses!