Students begin in-person classes in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County is ‘gold’ this week, so students returned to the classroom Monday morning.

Students are arranged to go to in-person classes two days a week; the days they go are determined by their last name. However, Wednesday is a cleaning day. All students will be doing E-Learning on that day.

With back-to-school also comes additional traffic and school zone speeds. Deputies are warning drivers to be extra cautious on the road.

“We just want to make sure everyone knows that it’s been seven months. You’re not used to the kids out there in school zones. Students also aren’t used to being in the school zones in addition to that,” said Sheriff Mike Rutherford, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Parents and guardians were happy to see their children returning to in-person classes. Like Edward Blackmon, a grandparent of a West Side Middle School student.

“I think it’s real great that schools are opening up and I think they need to stay open because I think kids work a lot better in a school environment when a teacher is there and a professional can teach them,” Blackmon said.

Extra-curriculars will also resume this week, so deputies are encouraging drivers to be cautious after school hours as well.

