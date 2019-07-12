Students from across the state donate $18,500 in food for those in need

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Students from all across West Virginia came together today, July 12, 2019 to participate in a major packing event to benefit two non-profits.

Each FFA charter works independently on its own fundraiser to raise money for the yearly event “State Day of Service.”

In total, $18,500 were raised by students in all 55 counties to benefit Mountaineer Foodbank and Facing Hunger Foodbank.

That money was able to fill 2,000 backpacks and 500 boxes of nonperishable items for those in need.

Many students say it’s hard work that builds character.

Graduating FFA Senior, Alisa Grady said, “in middle school, I was very shy and not outgoing and I didn’t really do much and so when I was able to join this organization I simply joined because I love agriculture, but I’ve since then gained so many skills that’s far from agriculture such as, public speaking and learning how to serve my community and state and those are valuable skills we need in our world.”

Mountaineer Foodbank Executive Director, Chad Morrison piggy-backed off Alisa’s statement saying that these kids really make a difference in this state.

“What we’re hoping is to grow dedicated citizens that as they become adults that they know more about hunger in West Virginia, they know more about their community and they know what this impact does for everybody in the state,” said Morrison.

Foodbanks across the region are always looking for more volunteers and donations. Local FFA charters can also use your support with participation in their fundraisers that stand for various causes.