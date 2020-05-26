Students prepare for a different college experience this fall

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As high school seniors cope with non-traditional graduation ceremonies those looking ahead to college are facing uncertainty as well.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is planning for a different kind of fall semester.

Sarah Armstrong Tucker with the commission said colleges and universities are doing what they can to help students navigate these uncertain times.

“We are trying to find creative ways that we can make sure students know what their options are,” Tucker said.

She said over the past few weeks there have been Virtual Admission Nights attended by hundreds of students at dozens of institutions helping to give incoming freshman a sense of direction.

The commission is also working to address ACT testing availability and overall safety when students return.

“We are doing things like sourcing masks for all of our students and hopefully our faculty and staff and making sure we have enough hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies and social distancing so that when the fall semester begins folks are assured that they are safe on campus,” Tucker said.

She said some larger classes may also have to go fully online.

