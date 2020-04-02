Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing
Coronavirus Updates

Study: WV, Ohio receive ‘D’ grade in social distancing, some counties fail

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia received a ‘D’ grade overall in this study by Unacast (Uncacast).

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to a new study, our region has done a poor job of social distancing.

According to a study from Unacast, most of our region received a ‘D’ letter grade in social distancing.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The counties in our region with the worst grades are Roane and Braxton counties, which both received an ‘F’. The best graded counties are Cabell County, with a ‘B-‘, and Gallia County, with a ‘B’.

The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.

  • West Virginia: D
  • Kentucky: D
  • Ohio: C –
  • Virginia: D
  • Maryland: B-
  • Pennsylvania: B-
  • North Carolina: D

The United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”

County by County Results (worst to best):

  • Roane County: F
  • Braxton County: F
  • Fayette County: D-
  • Jackson County, OH: D-
  • Mason County: D-
  • Lawrence County, KY: D-
  • Nicholas County: D-
  • Pike County, KY: D-
  • Carter County: D-
  • Gallia County: D-
  • Greenup County: D-
  • Boone County: D
  • Johnson County: D
  • Floyd County: D
  • Calhoun County: D
  • Clay County: D
  • Jackson County, WV: D
  • Lincoln County: D
  • Elliott County: D
  • Lawrence County, OH: D
  • Scioto County: D
  • Pike County, OH: D
  • Meigs County: D
  • Logan County: D
  • Putnam County: D
  • Wayne County: D
  • Wirt County: D
  • Kanawha County: C-
  • Mingo County: C
  • Wood County: C
  • Boyd County: C
  • Martin County: C
  • Vinton County: C
  • Cabell County: B-
  • Athens County: B

You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories