Study: WV, Ohio receive ‘D’ grade in social distancing, some counties fail

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to a new study, our region has done a poor job of social distancing.
According to a study from Unacast, most of our region received a ‘D’ letter grade in social distancing.
Unacast compared current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The counties in our region with the worst grades are Roane and Braxton counties, which both received an ‘F’. The best graded counties are Cabell County, with a ‘B-‘, and Gallia County, with a ‘B’.
The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.
- West Virginia: D
- Kentucky: D
- Ohio: C –
- Virginia: D
- Maryland: B-
- Pennsylvania: B-
- North Carolina: D
The United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”
County by County Results (worst to best):
- Roane County: F
- Braxton County: F
- Fayette County: D-
- Jackson County, OH: D-
- Mason County: D-
- Lawrence County, KY: D-
- Nicholas County: D-
- Pike County, KY: D-
- Carter County: D-
- Gallia County: D-
- Greenup County: D-
- Boone County: D
- Johnson County: D
- Floyd County: D
- Calhoun County: D
- Clay County: D
- Jackson County, WV: D
- Lincoln County: D
- Elliott County: D
- Lawrence County, OH: D
- Scioto County: D
- Pike County, OH: D
- Meigs County: D
- Logan County: D
- Putnam County: D
- Wayne County: D
- Wirt County: D
- Kanawha County: C-
- Mingo County: C
- Wood County: C
- Boyd County: C
- Martin County: C
- Vinton County: C
- Cabell County: B-
- Athens County: B
You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.