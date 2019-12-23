Substantial increase in pet adoptions this Christmas

RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Last year at the Putnam Animal Shelter, 55 dogs and 26 cats were available for adoption the week of Christmas. This year, only seven dogs and two cats are left.

“We had PrimeLending in Hurricane graciously sponsor the adoption fees for most of our animals during Christmas,” says Jon Davis, the Putnam County Chief Humane Officer. “So the majority of adoptions have been free this month, so that’s helped with the increase…”

22 animals were adopted throughout the last week; and the Savilla family adopted one of them.

“She is a very energetic dog,” says Chase Savilla. “She is very playful and she looks a lot like our old dog, so we went ahead and got her.”

Savilla’s dog passed away a few years ago. He says this is the best Christmas present he could’ve asked for.

“This is a very good dog shelter if you’re looking for a dog to pick up,” says Savilla. “Moon is a very special dog to us.”

The Putnam Animal Shelter will be open on Christmas Eve from 10am-12pm.