(WOWK) — Summer may be coming to a conclusion officially on Thursday, but there’s one more big punch of hot summer air coming into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s but on Wednesday look for highs to get back up around 90 degrees.

Predictor model output for highs on Wednesday

The normal high for this time of September for Huntington and Charleston is 79 degrees so Friday’s high will be a good 10-12 degrees above normal.

That heat will be followed by a late cold front on Wednesday which could cause some gusty showers and storms. See the slide show below for the latest timing and placement ideas.

It appears once again that the stronger showers and storms will have a difficult time holding together south of I-64. The showers and storms are not expected to leave much in the way of rain.

Predictor model output for rainfall through late Thursday

Behind this cold front lies a brisk reminder that cooler fall temperatures are right on the doorstep. By Friday morning, the temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Predictor model output for Friday morning temperatures.

Fall begins Thursday evening at 9:03 p.m.

