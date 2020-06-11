Summer plans grow dismal; Wheeling tourism talks comeback plan

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – As West Virginia opens back up, this summer is still unpredictable.

And in Wheeling, countless beloved events have been canceled or postponed; outings that bring thousands of people to the city’s doorstep.

With this news, does tourism have a comeback plan?

The Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau says tourism is up in the air. Now, the goal is just to inform the public on what is available.

People need to trust that our restaurants, our attractions, our resorts, our casino is a safe place. Frank O’Brien, Director of Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau

The comeback plan is like a rubber ball; resiliency. In Wheeling’s 250-year history, this might be the biggest economic hit yet.

This is a tough time. The tourism industry is being impacted so significantly that I’m not sure how long it’s going to take. Frank O’Brien, Director of Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau

Waterfront events no more, that means near 100,000 wallets not walking down the streets, heading into shops.

But the fact remains; no Italian Fest, no BluesFest, to name a few; this all means no money coming in.

WesBanco arena needs the local support right now. We cannot have shows there. There’s no income. There’s no revenue. Olivia Litman, Marketing Director for VisitWheelingWV

Event planners say as the lights are off for the capital theatre and other big art venues, it will take a village.

That means shopping local, donating where you can, and still embracing what remains open; like Fort Henry Days at Oglebay that are still on for Labor Day weekend.

And the silver-lining for 2021 is that when big events do open back-up, we’ll have a new outlook on weekend plans.

Residents most likely will not be complaining that ‘there’s nothing to do in this town.’

