“Sunday Funday” paddle boarding along Elk River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Locals gathered on the new public access dock at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for the first ever “Sunday Funday” paddle boarding event.

People of all ages and skill came together to try to balance on the boards.

“It was very fun and anybody can do it. It just takes a little bit of learning how to stand up and get your strokes”, says paddle boarder Wes Holden.

The motto for the day is to help “regain balance in West Virginia”. Evan Young of Appalachian Boarding Company says it’s an opportunity to help the mountain state try to stray away from addiction.

“We want to give people different alternatives than the regular pregame party so you can actually paddle to the dock before you go to a concert or a live show here”, says Young.

Locals say it’s a great way for friends and family to get out and do something different in Charleston, and makes for a good work out. Appalachian Boarding Company hopes to hold monthly paddle boarding events while weather permits.