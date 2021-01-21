Sunshine is making a comeback in the tri-state!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We haven’t seen much sunshine so far in 2021, but we won’t be let down over the next few days!

We have a cold front that will be pushing through the region this afternoon and that will push clouds out of our region! Although the first half of Thursday will be mostly cloudy and many communities, we will see the sunshine out by the middle afternoon and temperatures will warm into the 40s.

Despite a secondary front pushing through Friday night into Saturday morning, we will see plenty of sunshine both on Friday and Saturday, though temperatures will drop.





By Sunday, our next storm system will approach and that promises to bring some pretty unsettled weather into the neighborhood by Monday morning.

