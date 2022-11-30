(WOWK) — Local high school football teams making it to the Super Six finals in Wheeling this coming weekend can expect some windy conditions but the teams hope to squeeze in between a round of showers late Friday night through early Saturday.

Herbert Hoover takes on Independence in the Friday night Class-AA game at Wheeling Island Stadium. Currently it appears the winds will pick up into the 20 mph range and rain will approach but likely hold off until after the game. Fans should take a poncho just in case the showers arrive quicker than models indicate.

Herbert Hoover vs Independence game forecast

Huntington High School plays Parkersburg South on Saturday. The rain should be past the stadium or moving out as the game kicks off at noon. The wind will pick up sharply and gust well into the 25-30 mph range during the game. Temps will hover in the 50s and fall into the upper 40s. Take coats and hang on to your hats with the wind!

Huntington vs. Parkersburg South game forecast

