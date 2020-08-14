Superintendent of schools explains color-code system for parents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the new color-code system, the state is going to be working directly with school districts to make sure districts are following the rules.

Gov. Jim Justice’s explanation of the state’s new color-coded school reopening plan was directed primarily to parents.

It’s the state Department of Education, which has been working with help officials and local districts, to make it work and will be responsible for posting a map. Green is good. Red is bad.



“If you happen to shift to red it will be immediate closure,” Clayton Burch, Superintendent of Public Schools said.



Burch says every county already needed to have several school plans in place in case they have to go to virtual learning.



“We asked the counties to make sure you have a plan for in person learning, make sure you have a plan for virtual learning and in case your school doesn’t open, you have to have a plan for remote learning until schools are safe,” Burch said.



They are making sure parents know the status of their district’s schools in advance.



“This map will actually link to the DHHR and will link to the Department of Education website. We’ll be notifying those counties and the communities will be able to watch that map as often as they want,” Burch said.



Every 9 p.m Saturday, everyone will be able to see what color their county is on a map to determine plans for the week.



“Even though the colors may change during the week, we’re really going to use what color you are on Saturday night to guide what that week of school looks like,” Burch said.

Right now, Logan county is coded red. That means they will have to get their numbers down before Sept. 5. to reopen.



The state will post it to the department of education’s website when it’s completed.

