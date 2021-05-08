Supporting local farmers – Putnam Farmers Market is back!

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Farmers Market has just opened for its 12th season.

“We do pretty well up here! It’s great that people come out and support local farmers,” said Joshua Waugh, a farmer from Mason County.

Whether you call it a “farmers market” or “farm to table,” the goal is the same.

“Provide the community what it needs and wants like fresh vegetables …fresh chicken,” said Connie Boggess, President of the Putnam Farmers Market.

“Fresh! Not like something you buy at the store that is two weeks old by the time you get it. I mean the strawberries we have were picked yesterday,” said Janis Bennett, with Leja Produce.

Not only does this market support local business, but it also offers a safe outdoor activity for residents.

“Last year was a hard year for everyone. But we have so many vendors here, and people love to just interact, talk, and get to know each other,” said Paul Ronk with the Ronk Family Farm.

Can Oreo be @WOWK13News newest mascot???? Clearly had way too much fun at the Putnam County Farmers Market today. Tune in tonight! pic.twitter.com/SjXk4r0K8A — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) May 8, 2021

More than 15 different local artisans and farmers from a 50-mile radius come to Putnam County Farmers Market to sell their goods.

Market managers conduct farm visits to make sure everything is locally grown. Many of these farms have been around for over a century.

“Such a wonderful history lesson that before West Virginia was even founded, that these farms are local and that they have been here,” said Boggess.

In hopes to include the entire community, all food vendors at the market accept food vouchers like SNAP and WIC.

“With the SNAP program, they can get anything fruits, vegetables, jams, bread. Everything is grown locally, produced locally. Mainly the vegetables here have no preservatives, no chemicals,” said Bennett.

Call it neighbors helping neighbors, right here in our own back yard.