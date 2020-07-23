Surprise! Taylor Swift to drop new album at midnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Taylor Swift will drop her eighth studio album, “folklore” at midnight Friday.

The pop star made the announcement Thursday morning on her social media pages, listing the names of all 16 tracks on the surprise album.

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” the 30-year-old singer/songwriter posted on Twitter.

Swift added she will also premiere a music video for her song, “cardigan.”

