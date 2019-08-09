Survivor turned advocate helps others leave abuse

BOONE COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — The YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program offers 24/7 shelter, a crisis hotline and emergency intervention for victims of domestic violence.

For Victim Advocate and Director and Boone County Outreach Coordinator, Brandi Reese, the work is personal.

“I really believe things happen for a reason, I didn’t understand then, but I realize now,” recalled Reese.

Reese is a survivor herself, fleeing from domestic abuse at just 19. At the time, she had two young twin daughters and she didn’t know where to turn. However, she found help and hope through the YWCA.

“I was at rock bottom, but they saved me. And now, I am trying to do the same. I don’t have a fancy degree, but I’ve been there. I know what it feels like and I am here to help you… From the beginning to the end.” – Brandi Reese, Survivor & Victim Advocate

Now, she works as a victim advocate, doing the same thing someone else did for her many years ago.

YWCA Resolve provides services for the entire family in Kanawha, Clay and Boone counties. They also offer case management, court advocacy, counseling, support groups, safety planning, monitored parent-child visitation/exchange, programs for children, and teen dating safety.

