December 25 2021 12:00 am

Suspect arrested after police chase in Milton, West Virginia

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement on a dangerous chase Thursday evening through the heart of Milton, WV.

The chase started with a traffic stop on I-64, Milton police say Ramon Kimbrough sped off. Officials say Ptl. Shane Higginbotham, of Milton Police Department, chased the car which then crossed over the median and went Eastbound to the Milton exit, down John’s Creek into a field behind the McDonald’s and changed directions almost hitting Higginbotham’s cruiser. Police say Kimbrough then took off again heading West on US 60 where he hit another vehicle before crashing into the Barnyard BBQ building.

Milton PD says Kimbrough is a wanted parole violator out of Ohio but on a non-extradition warrant. Both drugs and cash were found in the vehicle and Kimbrough was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, assault on an officer, fleeing on foot, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He will be at the Western Regional Jail pending arraignment.

