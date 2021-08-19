Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
Suspect arrested in Floyd County bank robbery

by: Tom Lesyna

Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department

HAGER HILL, KY (WOWK)- Floyd County deputies have made an arrest in a bank robbery on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested 61 year old Jeffrey Mullens of Hager Hill Thursday on one count of 1st Degree Robbery. Mullens is accused of robbing the Community Trust Bank in Allen Wednesday morning. Investigators say he walked into the bank, pulled a gun out of his waistband and demanded money from the teller at gunpoint before running away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Deputies arrested Mullens at his home and booked him into the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

